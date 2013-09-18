Deweyville (Utah) Best Friend, Contract Manufacturers and "MXI Corp Founding Executives" "Jeremy Reynolds" and Adam Green Announce Xocai "Xophoria Body Wash" Launch Party for "Team Healthy Chocolate" Distributors in Mendon and Rush Valley

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Foot orthotics are shoe inserts designed to support, align, or improve the function of the foot. These are meant to fit comfortably inside your shoes. Since orthotics are prescription devices, they are custom-made specifically for you, to suit yones individual needs and biomechanics (the way a body moves). Orthotics are prescribed by a podiatrist when one is experiencing a particular foot problem after a complete examination. The podiatrist should take into account the way ones moves, the type of footwear tone wears, their occupation, and other lifestyle factors. http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/tenex-health--fast-procedure-.html



http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/tenex-health--fast-procedure-.html



A personalized approach comes into play because a podiatrist will come up with a care plan for the patient. This will include the type of prescription for the patients orthotics, the manufacturing of patients custom orthotics, proper fitting and follow-up with patients orthotics to make sure everything is designed correctly according to the care plan. Orthotics provide the patient with a long-term solution for the treatment of many foot problems, including but not limited to, corns, callouses, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, recurrent ankle sprains, and stress fractures. Ultimately, if the patient is experiencing any type of foot problem and over-the-counter orthotics are not properly working, they recommend receiving custom orthotics. They may be expensive if the insurance does not cover the orthotics, but the custom inserts could potentially last 10+ years. Plus if the orthotics align, support and/or improve the function of the feet and life, there should be no cost that is too high.



1551 South Renaissance Towne Dr.

Ste. 370

Bountiful, UT 84010

(801) 292-4425



Draper Location:

11762 South State Street Ste. 340

Draper, UT 84020

(801) 566-7297



ABOUT US

All our professionals at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in podiatry. Our comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help us diagnose and treat you in the most effective manner. We always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help you heal, however we have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Our board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for you.