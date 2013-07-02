DeXin Tech Introduces NEW EGO Series of Electronic Cigarettes with Extended Benefits

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- DeXin Tech CO., LTD announces to introduce new versions of ego electronic cigarettes which they claim to offer some extended benefits in comparison to other similar products available in the market. In a product presentation released by the company, they make a note of their patented technology that is behind the development of their latest range of EGO Series of Electronic Cigarettes, which essentially includes two advanced products ego ce4 and ce4 clearomizer.



In the recent times, the awareness around electronic cigarettes is picking up across the world and numerous smokers are showing their willingness in switching to a safe, healthy and environment-friendly smoking alternative. Keeping the genuine need of the worldwide smoker community in mind, DeXin Tech introduces their ego range of e-cigarettes that offer an eco-friendly and healthy smoking experience while maintaining the sophistication and style that one would always love to flaunt before the world.



One of the company spokesperson speaks about their new product releases, “It’s a result of the hard work of our R&D team. Both the e-cigarettes from our ego series are exceptional products offering an easy-to-inhale experience and are absolutely safe and healthy for smokers.”



The company maintains that their new e-cigs are getting wide attention from the global consumers because of their unique product attributes. According to them, their ce4 clearomizer is especially liked for its refreshing taste and an easy refilling option. While their ego ce4 resembles a true cigarette and features an extended battery lifespan for a prolonged healthy and green smoking experience. The company is very much confident that both these products will prove to be a trendsetter in the emerging electronic cigarette industry.



According to the company spokesperson, the management at DeXin Tech believes in innovation and invests a significant amount of money on their R&D unit. He states, “The Company is expecting to launch new and enhanced e-cigarettes in the near future to make the offerings even more comprehensive. We will make a formal announcement when our next set of electronic cigarettes will be market ready.”



DeXin Tech offers a wide range of green smoking products and one can learn more about their offerings by visiting their website http://www.dxtechinc.com.



About DeXin Tech CO., LTD

DeXin Technology Co. Ltd. is a specialized electronic cigarette manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. The company has emerged as a pioneer healthy and environment-friendly smoking product Company because of their strong R&D capabilities and a dedication to offer eco-friendly and healthy smoking opportunity to the worldwide smoking community.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Tony Lou

Telephone: 86-0755-81795538

Fax: 86-0755-81795538

Email: tony@dxtechinc.com

Website: http://www.dxtechinc.com