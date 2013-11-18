DFB Custom Window Fashions Launches Customizable Shutters and Shades Throughout Florida

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Windows are an essential part of any home, required to allow in natural light to fill a space and make it feel light and comfortable. The disadvantage is that windows drastically impinge on privacy, allowing anyone on the outside to look in at will. This problem is especially bad when homes are lit from within at night. Equally, harsh glare from noon sun can be uncomfortable on the eyes. To solve all these issues, shutters and shades can be used to control the amount of both light and privacy. DFB Custom Window Fashions provide premium quality customizable shades and shutters throughout Florida.



Their website features a portfolio of shades and shutters in situ that serve to give potential customers and idea of the breadth of variety on offer. The site also includes a contact form for enquiries in which users can select from cellular shades, motorized shades, plantation shutters, vertical blinds, wood blinds and more to be given a quote according to their specifications of window size, material, color and design.



The site also lists its services by available location, and shows that the company already serves some of Florida’s most exclusive locales, including Coral Springs, Palm Beach, Tequesta, Wellington and more.



A spokesperson for DFB Custom Window Fashions explained, “Our amazing product line is designed to provide the most versatile and comprehensive set of solutions for dressing windows, and their custom sizing and design ensures they will be a perfect match for any interior. The shades we offer are affordably priced and of the very best quality available, so individuals are assured that their purchase will transform their home into a spectacular and private space that nevertheless gets the best of that amazing Florida light. We are updating our selections all the time, so it is best to check in regularly for new possibilities and offers.”



About DFB Custom Window Fashions

DFB Custom Window Fashions is a leading provider of Cellular Shades, Motorized Shades, Plantation Shutters, Vertical Blinds, Wood Blinds and Other Window Treatments designed for both protection and privacy. The company is able to provide these types of shutters and shades in a wide range of materials, colors and styles to match the décor of clients’ homes. For more information, please visit: http://dfbcustomwindowfashions.com/