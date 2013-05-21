DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) shares over potential securities laws violations by DFC Global Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) concerning whether a series of statements by DFC Global regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



DFC Global Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $475.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 to $974.80 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss of $6.80 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 turned into a Net Income of $52.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) traded in 2011 as high as $21.73 and in 2012 as high as $20.33 per share.



On May 10, 2013, DFC Global Corp announced its financial results for the first quarter 2013. Among other things, DFC Global Corp said that during the three months ended March 31, 2013, it identified interim impairment indicators at its DFS reporting unit and performed an interim impairment test of its goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible asset and certain other intangible assets.



DFC Global Corp said that the impairment indicators resulted principally from the examination performed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, which delayed DFC Global’s negotiations with potential lending partners, and other possible funding arrangements, to replace the current third-party national bank that funds a majority of the MILES program loans.

DFC Global Corp also said it has been informed by the CFPB that it intends to initiate an administrative proceeding against DFC Global Corp relating to its marketing of certain vehicle service and insurance products and to the requirement that MILES program loans be repaid via a military allotment.



Shares of DFC Global Corp closed on May 20, 2013 at $15.22 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com