DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) was announced concerning whether certain DFC Global officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DFC Global officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On May 10, 2013, DFC Global Corp announced its financial results for the first quarter 2013. Among other things, DFC Global Corp said that during the three months ended March 31, 2013, it identified interim impairment indicators at its DFS reporting unit and performed an interim impairment test of its goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible asset and certain other intangible assets.



DFC Global Corp said that the impairment indicators resulted principally from the examination performed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, which delayed DFC Global’s negotiations with potential lending partners, and other possible funding arrangements, to replace the current third-party national bank that funds a majority of the MILES program loans.



DFC Global Corp also said it has been informed by the CFPB that it intends to initiate an administrative proceeding against DFC Global Corp relating to its marketing of certain vehicle service and insurance products and to the requirement that MILES program loans be repaid via a military allotment.



Shares of DFC Global Corp closed on May 20, 2013 at $15.22 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DFC Global Corp (NASDAQ:DLLR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com