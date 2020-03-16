DFM Development Welcomes Joshua Howard to Dry Utility Team

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- DFM Development Services, LLC ("DFM") is excited to welcome Joshua D. Howard to their growing team as a Project Manager for their Dry Utility Design & Coordination division. Josh has over 15 years of project/construction management experience and over 4 years of experience working in utility design. He comes to DFM from Dominion Energy, where he designed large scale projects for high revenue customers. Mr. Howard has worked on many notable projects such as Amazon HQ2 in Arlington Virginia and the McLean Streetscape project.



"We are excited to have Josh join our team. The experience he gained designing projects for Dominion Virginia Power will greatly benefit our clients and their projects," commented DFM's Principal, David Muller.



DFM Development Services' dry utility design and coordination division works with utility companies like Pepco, Dominion Virginia Power (Dominion Energy), NOVEC, Washington Gas, Verizon, Comcast, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), Century Link, Level 3 Communications, and Cox Communications. As project manager, Josh Howard will plan, manage, and coordinate dry utility projects for real estate developers and customers alike helping expedite the installation of utilities to a site.



With over 14 years of experience in the DC Metro Area, DFM Development Services, LLC's group of qualified professionals knows how to work through the red tape on their clients' projects. Their services include bond release management, stormwater compliance/SWPPP inspections, dry utility design and coordination, and permit expediting and tracking. DFM takes care of the bureaucracy of real estate development so their clients don't have to.



For more information, please visit www.dfmdevelopment.com