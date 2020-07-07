DFM Development Welcomes Noah Kent to Dry Utility Coordination Team

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- DFM Development Services, LLC ("DFM") is excited to announce Noah Kent has joined their growing Dry Utility Coordination team as an Assistant Project Manager. He joins the unique consulting company with years of experience in dry utility processes and direct experience working with Pepco.



"We are thrilled to have Noah join our team and our clients will greatly benefit from his previous experience working with Pepco," commented DFM's Principal, David Muller.



As Dry Utility Consultants, DFM contracts with developers, architects and civil engineers to facilitate new dry utility services on real estate development projects. They design, engineer, coordinate, and manage the entire process with electric, gas, cable, telecom companies, and internet service providers. DFM Development Services' dry utility coordination services include initial evaluation/cost estimates, subsurface utility engineering/designating, dry utility planning/design/coordination, demolition disconnects & relocations, Pepco structural facility drawings (SFD), conduit plan design, easement coordination, and construction administration for all dry utilities.



About DFM Development Services

With over 14 years of experience in the DC Metro Area, DFM Development Services, LLC's group of qualified professionals knows how to work through the red tape on their clients' projects. Their services include bond management, environmental compliance, dry utility coordination, permit expediting, and other miscellaneous design services for clients in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. DFM takes care of the bureaucracy of real estate development so their clients don't have to.



For more information, please visit www.dfmdevelopment.com