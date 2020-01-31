DFM Development Welcomes Tammy O'Hara to Bond Release Team

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- DFM Development Services, LLC ("DFM") is excited to welcome Tami O'Hara to their growing team as a Senior Project Manager. She joins DFM's unique consulting company with extensive real estate development industry knowledge that she gained while working at Fairfax County Land Development Services for over 20 years. While there, she worked alongside another current DFM team member, Mike Ernst. Tami is very familiar with the bond application, bond reduction, bond extension and bond release processes which makes her an excellent addition to DFM's bond release management team.



"We are thrilled to have Tami join our team. She understands how jurisdictions work which will help us continue to facilitate performance bond related tasks on behalf of our developer clients," commented DFM's Principal, David Muller.



DFM Development Services' bond release management services include bond applications, extensions, reductions, bond tracking and overall bond release management. Services also include street acceptance packages, easement/quitclaim processing, inspection coordination and site punch list creation. DFM has completed over 200 bond release related projects in Fairfax County alone, so having two previous Fairfax County government employees on their team is a huge plus.



About DFM Development Services

With over 14 years of experience in the DC Metro Area, DFM Development Services, LLC's group of qualified professionals knows how to work through the red tape on their clients' projects. Their services include bond release management, stormwater compliance/swppp inspections, dry utility design and coordination, and permit expediting and tracking. DFM takes care of the bureaucracy of real estate development so their clients don't have to.



