DFO Handbags Presents the Finest Collection of Designer Handbags

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Scoring high on the style quotient, DFO handbags has emerged as a prominent online store popular for its classy array of designer handbags. These are available in diverse style and color options that can be viewed in details on the online store. The collection comprises products of some of the leading brand names such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and several others.



Another striking facet is that DFO offers all these luxury handbags at very reasonable prices. Every handbag has been carved out from premium quality suede, thereby ensuring refined appearance and long lasting attribute. These bags can easily be sorted out and purchased as per their item code from the online store.



For the fashion friendly ladies for whom price is secondary, there are Prada handbags available in exquisite and exclusive designs. A spokesperson stated “What you want from your handbag is durability and style. You don’t want a handbag that is boring, easily torn and just does not give you the value for money that you expect. Although plenty of designer handbags try to lay claim to the market, we all know that few could ever even hope to reach the level of style and durability as a Prada handbag.”



Elegant range of Hermes bags with their fine finishing and trendy design allows style statement to build up in an affordable manner. In addition to this, DFO also presents authentic and superior quality Louis Vuitton handbags, manufactured from the finest leather. This range includes highly popular Louis Vuitton Damier Cabas Rivington N41108 available in W42 x H28 x D16 (cm) and W16.5 x H11 x D6.3 (inch) dimensions.



Making a mark in the fashion conscious world is a dazzling range of Celine bags, grabbing attention for being in vogue and aesthetically rich. These handbags can be availed at much discounted rates from the DFO store.



The online store is updated frequently with the latest designs and customers can easily pick and purchase the product of their choice, as the entire procedure is user-friendly.



About DFO Handbags

DFO Handbags has started online sale of high quality designer handbags since 2003. Its vision is providing high quality luxury brand handbags at low prices for budget discerning customers. It strives to provide professional customer service to ensure total customer satisfaction. It is one of the most reliable and reputable online suppliers for fabulous handbags and wallets.



For more information, please visit http://www.dfodiscountbags.ch/

Contact Detail:

DFOHandbags

8065, 2/F, 1348 Jiefang North Road, Guangzhou, China