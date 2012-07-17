DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:DGSE) Long-Term Stockholder Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of DGSE Companies, Inc. are under investigation on behalf of current stockholders of NYSEAMEX:DGSE shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:DGSE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:DGSE) concerning whether a series of statements by DGSE Companies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 16, 2012, DGSE Companies, Inc. disclosed that on April 13, 2012, its Board of Directors determined the existence of certain accounting irregularities beginning approximately during the second calendar quarter of 2007 and continuing in periods subsequent thereto, which could affect financial information reported since that time. DGSE Companies said it believes that the accounting irregularities are the result of improper accounting of inventory and other balance sheet accounts by its former Chief Financial Officer



On April 17, 2012 DGSE Companies, Inc. announced that trading in its common stock has been halted on the American Stock Exchange effective 9:30AM EDT.



DGSE Companies, Inc said the trading halt is the result of the its inability to comply with certain information disclosure requirements of the American Stock Exchange.



