Dguap Releases Album "All In" Through Island Def-Jam Digital Distribution

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Music artist Dguap has released his first commercial album "All In" through Island-Def Jam Digital Distribution. The album will be available on iTunes US/UK/Canada/Japan/Mexico, Amazon MP3, Spotify, MySpace Music, Media Net, eMusic, Zune, Rhapsody, Nokia, Shockhound, Napster, Thumbplay and dozens of other websites. This move comes in response to the success of Calhoun Block Music (http://www.calhounblockmusic.com), which in the last few years has seen traffic from 97 countries and substantial traffic from 14 countries, the top 5 being USA, Canada, England, Japan and Germany. This success has been thanks in large part to Twitter Advertising and online radio plays.



Dguap had this to say about the deal: “I always had the dream of making music for people all over the world but never thought it was possible until I became an artist with Island Def Jam.” A video for the single "Way Down" is currently in production and is due on YouTube in time to coincide with the July 13th date set by Island Def-Jam Digital Distribution when the song will be available for sale in the aforementioned stores, although it will start appearing in some stores before then.



Dguap, songwriter/producer and lifelong music artist wrote and recorded with fellow "Calhoun Block Music" artists Big Ace, Mic Wreka and songwriter/producer Livesosa from "The University". The album was produced and mastered by Tru Beatz Productions. A Las Vegas, NV raised rapper, Dguap grew up to be influenced by artists such as Tupac, Snoop Dog, Dr Dre and many others. His style of delivery in his performances is ever-evolving and continues to leave his fans astonished with every new track that is released underground.



The Island Def Jam Music Group is home to a diverse and unparalleled family of artists - from today's icons to tomorrow's rising stars - and is recognized as one of the most successful labels in the industry. It is comprised of Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Mercury Records. The roster boasts an array of talented artists including Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Big sean, NAS, Jay-Z, Ludacris, Juelz Santana, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, Taio Cruz, Young Jeezy and more.