DH Children's Books Launches Personalized Books for Children

Acworth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Family owned and operated publishing company DH Children's Books recently launched their newest product line, Personalized Children's Books, a customizable line of familiar stories for children that tailors individual copies of books with the name of the child for whom it is intended, as well as the names of their friends, families and hometown. According to the U.S. Department of Education's National Adult Literacy Survey, youngsters who have not developed some degree of basic literacy by the time they enter school are up to four times more likely to drop out of school later on. Numerous studies have shown that children who read and who are read to outperform children who lack such advantages.



According to Dustin, company spokesman, "Few things delight a child as much as turning the pages of a book in which he himself is the principal character, interacting with the characters he's come to know and love. Children love to hear and read about themselves participating in a land of fantasy. Our custom story books promote interest in reading, reading fluency, early academic success and also build self-esteem. Furthermore, they create a reading and learning experience that the the child will remember for the rest of his or her life. Children who develop an interest in books and reading at an early age tend to have the greatest level of success in later life." One of the company's primary goals is to help children everywhere develop a life-long love of reading.



DH Children's Book's Personalized Children's Books include fairy tales, popular character stories, well known fantasy themes as well as stories recognizable to children from familiar television shows, movies and more. Each book contains beautiful illustrations and is protected by a hard, washable cover. Every story is 24 pages long and their 6" x 9" inch size makes them comfortable for little hands.



Boasting such titles as "Teddy Bear Land," "Farm Animals," and "When I Grow Up," DH Children's Books make perfect personalized gifts for children, says the company spokesman. Children, with their characteristic lack of guile, are charmed when they find themselves featured on the pages of a story set on Sesame Street, or taking part in thrilling adventures alongside the characters of Scooby-Doo, Batman or Superman. Exciting activities at the circus or in the sports arena also place young children by name front and center amidst fun and stimulating action.



About http://dhchildrensbooks.com/

DH Children Books was established in 2005 and has to date placed more than 25,000 personalized children's books in the hands of children around the country. Recognizing that nearly half of adult Americans are "functionally illiterate," it is their goal to encourage a love of reading in developing children from the youngest possible age.