DH Customs Broker Offers Complete Packages for Export and Import Businesses

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- According to a list of Canada's top exporting products, crude oil, petroleum products, vehicles/components and gold all topped the docket. Statistics Canada shows the top five exports are valued together at over $178.7 billion. With this in mind, Mr. Liu, spokesperson for DH Customs Brokers, Canadian customs brokers, says the number of small businesses joining the importing and exporting field is also growing.



Says Liu, "The world of international trade is one of the up and coming industries of the years ahead. Everything and anything can be bought and sold in other countries, from drinks and fine foods to automobile parts. There's a long list of products the average person would never think of as global selling merchandise that is fair game for the clever businessman. Furthermore, these products are bought, sold and distributed all over the world, everyday."



To attract the small and large business owner who is new to exporting or doesn't have the knowledge to get started, DH Customs Brokers has set up a an all-inclusive customs support and compliance program for businesses of all sectors. Says Liu, "Our Licensed customs broker and certified customs specialists will work with businesses of all sizes to expedite the customs clearance of their shipment, while at the same time ensuring adherence to all customs compliance and government regulations."



Liu goes on to say his firm provides clearances all all commercial customs ports of entry in Canada, clearances for all modes of transport including air, ocean, truck, rail and courier and pre and post entry compliance expertise. Additionally, they provide trade compliance consulting. "In support of our customs brokerage services, our Toronto Customs Brokers will provide EDI capabilities and on-line documentation as well as 24/7 operational support with certified customs specialists and licensed customs brokers."says Liu.



"Whether you have your own customs department or you're just getting started up, we can help you streamline your operation. Why should you pay more in customs clearance fees than you have to? With a local Montreal Customs Brokers firm, you have someone on your side with years of experience in the field. If your office is too small but has a great deal of imports and exports, or you have been forced to downsize, DH Customs Brokers can act as an outsourced customs department."



About DH Customs Broker

DH Customs Brokers prides itself on providing exceptional service to any and all types of importers in a wide variety of industries. Their licensed custom brokers and certified customs specialists work with customers to expedite the customs clearance of shipments, while at the same time ensuring adherence to all customs compliance and government regulations. DH Customs Brokers has branch agencies located across Canada in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg.