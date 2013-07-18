Dhanlaxmi Fabricator Uses Cutting Edge Technology for Its Water Jet Cutting Machines and Rolling Shutters

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Buildings and local establishments in India has never been safer until Dhanlaxmi Fabricator started manufacturing world class rolling shutters, stair cases and safety doors. So, in an effort to provide better construction materials, Dhanlaxmi has recently introduced their new lines of products and services.



The top automatic rolling shutters supplier in India is now offering laser cutting and water jet cutting service. This service uses cutting-edge technology that allows them to feature the right combination of quality product designs and efficiency in cutting industrial products like titanium, foam, rubber, steel, aluminum, glass, and granite, marble, copper, among many others. Dhanlaxmi’s water jet cutting machines are designed to achieve versatility in its use, meaning almost any industries can make use of it when there is a need to cut materials with precision. The company was able to develop a machine that can also offer many benefits. For example, using a water jet cutting equipment won’t have any thermal effects to the materials it has been used for. It also has eco-friendly qualities since it does not emit harmful gases, never overheats and has the capability to even cut the most hardened tools. No wonder Dhanlaxmi nowadays is best known for their water jet cutting services in Navimumbai.



Aside from these abrasive cutting services, Dhanlaxmi also manufactures rolling shutters. These shutters are divided into different categories such as gear type rolling shutter, polycarbonate, aluminum, motorized, manual and gear type rolling shutter. The said rolling shutter manufacturer in Mumbai continues to manufacture different architecture products to add in their already extensive range of equipment both for residential and commercial applications. Beyond manufacturing, Dhanlaxmi also provides constant maintenance and repair of their products, especially during emergency cases.



For more information about water jet cutting services and rolling shutters, please visit http://www.dhanlaxmifabricator.com/.



Company Profile: Dhanlaxmi Frabricator

Address: Gala No 8-4/11 Ganesh Nagar, behind Building No. 5,

Opp Ganesh Temple, 90 feet road, Pant Nagar,

Ghatkopar (e), Mumbai 400 075



Contact info: 022-250-15749

Email: msq2dfs@gmail.com