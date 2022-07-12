DHI Clinic Providing a Wide Range of Quality Hair Loss Treatments in Kochi

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- With a convenient location, amazing reputation, and exceptional hair restoration treatments on offer, DHI Clinic Kochi serves many who have hair loss issues. The wide range of hair loss treatments available here includes Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), Eyebrows Restoration, Beard Hair Restoration, Scalp Micro-pigmentation, and Direct Hair Fusion. It is the only clinic for hair transplantation in Kochi where hair transplant procedures are performed by highly-trained and certified doctors. Therefore, those in search of the best hair transplant clinic in Kochi can end their search here.



The spokesperson of DHI Clinic Kochi in an interview said, "Finding hair transplant clinics in India isn't any problem now, as there are quite a few of them. However, finding the best clinic out of all can be daunting. One has to do a bit of research and keep a few points in mind while doing the selection. For example, they should always consider the patient reviews, safety/hygiene, the survival rate of grafts, the surgeon's experience, etc. People checking out these things about us get a clear picture as to why we are a force to be reckoned with in the hair transplant industry."



DHI Clinic launched the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique TM in 2005, which involves hair follicles being implanted one by one directly into the thinning area that needs to be covered. Using the DHI patented tool (the DHI implanter), each hair follicle is placed in a specific direction, angle, and depth, resulting in 100% natural results and maximum viability. The implanted hairs continue to grow throughout a person's lifetime and do not fall out. Physicians trained and certified by the DHI Hair Restoration Academy of London perform these procedures under strict DHI quality standard protocols. To book the procedure or to simply find out about hair transplant cost in Kochi, one can get in touch with the team today.



The spokesperson added, "As strict protocols are applied to all our hair restoration processes, we can guarantee them to be 100% safe. Maximum visibility is guaranteed, as our graft viability rate is above 90%. The results are natural, as our unique hair transplantation technique gives our surgeons full control of the depth, direction, and angle of hair placement. As we only extract and implant healthy hair follicles, they continue to grow for a lifetime. Tiny disposable instruments are used with a diameter of 1mm or less for extraction and placement, which make the entire process painless."



Scalp Micro Pigmentation is another popular treatment for increasing hair density and covering bald spots at DHI Clinic Kochi. It involves the application of specialized hypo allergic medical pigments to the dermal layer of the scalp. It replicates the natural appearance of real hair follicles. Expert practitioners at DHI work with the natural hair pattern of the patient and different shades of pigment to achieve the most realistic and natural-looking hairline.



Situated in 54/861, 1st-2nd Floor Paruvackel Building, opposite Swapnil Flats, Kadavanthara Kaloor, Ernakulam - 682017, Kerala, India, DHI Clinic offers some amazing hair restoration treatments. To know more about the treatments, the clinic or to get hair fall treatments, one can call 1800 103 9300.



