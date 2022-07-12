DHI Medical Group Provides Inexpensive Hair Transplant Services for Women in Bangalore

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- There are different causes of hair loss, and all can be treated by proficient hair loss doctors. In India, DHI Medical Group is a medical center specializing in hair loss treatment that has been in operation since 1970. The medical center is committed to providing hair loss sufferers with innovative solutions for hair restoration. Their methods are highly professional and unique, as they have created their own medical technique for treating hair loss, which is The Direct Method of Hair Transplants. They have 75 hair restoration clinics in 45 countries and 16 clinics alone in India. Their hair treatments include hair replacement, eyebrow restoration, scar repair, scalp micropigmentation, direct hair implantation, and alopecia diagnostic test.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of DHI Medical Group said, "Our surgeons and employees are made to undergo an extensive training process on the Total Care System. They are also required to follow strictly the processes that are defined under the Total Care System, which have been examined and certified by the UK's Care Quality Commission and ISO. We are given to providing quality services, and that is why we have our DHI procedures handled by Master surgeons who are well-trained under our system. We are leaders in this industry, and we stay ahead through our research & development centers and partnerships with renowned universities and global board of advisors."



DHI Medical Group provides standard and professional hair transplant services in Bangalore, India. The clinic is situated on the First Floor of Lavelle Junction, Walton Road (above Café Coffee Day). Also, the clinic can easily be located and is one of the best clinics for hair transplants in its location. They offer hair treatment quality services, as they have a world-class facility and highly competent hair transplant surgeons in Bangalore. With their team of well-trained staff and doctors who are certified to meet international standards of quality and excellence, they assure patients of a distinct and satisfactory hair loss treatment. Those who would like to know their hair transplant cost in Bangalore can visit their website.



The spokesperson added, "The process of hair loss in men and women is quite different. We recognize that hair for women is a major aspect of their beauty. Our doctors have performed several hair transplants on women and have had great results. When women lose their hair, it always begins with a slow thinning that usually starts and spreads to several other parts of the head. Our highly qualified doctors are always ready to provide patients with the best solutions. They are committed to restoring the locks of our patients and, most especially, their confidence!"



As a leader in the hair restoration medical field, DHI Medical Group has been featured in WhatClinic.com, Daily Mail, FINANCIAL EXPRESS, The CEO Magazine, and The Economic Times. People interested in their services can rest assured get hair transplant for women with positive results at the clinic.



