DHL Orders Six B777s to Connect Hong Kong and Other Global Logistics Hubs

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- 2021 was a record year for DHL - and 2022 looks set to continue this trend. Figures published earlier in 2022 show that Deutsche Post DHL Group revenue was up more than 22% to a record EUR81.7 billion. Air cargo volumes increased by 25.7% but, despite this positive movement for DHL, the group lost its position as the world's largest air freight carrier in terms of volumes (losing out to Kuehne+Nagel). As a result, we can expect to see bold expansion plans from DHL in the coming year, including the order of six new B777 widebody freighter aircraft designed to further enhance the capability and reach of DHL's global network. The B777s ordered by DHL are considered to be the most fuel-efficient aircraft in their class and will give the global logistics firm new reach when it comes to connecting to locations such as Hong Kong and other global logistics hubs.



The ambitious plans that DHL has for 2022 and beyond are key to note for a logistics recruitment agency like DSJ Global. The firm was established in 2008 and has evolved alongside the organisations it supports in end-to-end supply chain and logistics hiring. As well as being renowned as a logistics recruitment agency, DSJ Global provides hiring support in key connected areas, including procurement and technical operations. Over the years, this logistics recruitment agency has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has nurtured connections with companies across the supply chain and logistics industry worldwide. As a result, it has become a go to for organisations looking to recruit for resilience and growth and ambitious talent keen to take a bold next step. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that every recruitment need can be met.



DSJ Global is now well established in the Asia Pacific region and has developed strong links here. This is in addition to the extensive network that the firm has access to in other global locations. The Hong Kong team is part of a worldwide workforce that is 1,000+ strong and DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As a logistics recruitment agency focused on providing support to key industry pioneers, like DHL, DSJ Global invests heavily in the quality and commitment of its own internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. DSJ Global is a logistics recruitment agency offering a wealth of opportunities today, including Logistics Operations Manager, Manufacturing Site Controller and Purchasing & Supply Chain Executive.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.