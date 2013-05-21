DHT Blocker FoliForm's New Hair Regrowth Treatment Features All Natural Formula

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Hair loss can be a traumatic experience, especially when the outlook for hair regrowth looks bleak. However, VH Nutrition’s announces hopeful news for hair loss sufferers with the release of their new DHT Blocker hair regrowth supplement FoliForm.



The hormone DHT (dihydrotestosterone) is the underlying cause of 95 percent of male pattern baldness and may be a contributing factor to thinning hair or baldness in women. DHT attaches itself to cells in vulnerable hair follicles and reduces blood flow, preventing proteins, vitamins and other nutrients from nourishing the follicles. As a result, follicles shrink, and hair is regrown at a slower rate and with a thinner shaft. DHT can make it progressively difficult for hair to grow normally, eventually causing all new hair growth to stop.



Natural DHT blockers like those found in the new supplement Foliform prevent DHT from attacking hair regrowth, allowing hair follicles to resume their natural growth pattern. While there are several ways to block the hormone including prescription strength medications, the proprietary formula FoliForm provides a natural alternative to prescription DHT blockers that eliminate the risks of drug side effects and may be safer for women. FoliForm’s all natural supplement ingredients use saw palmetto, pumpkin seed extract, green tea, nettle root extract, and pygeum extract to help restore hair loss as well as provide hair loss prevention.



While many things can cause hair loss, most cases are due to androgenetic alopecia; this simply means that a combination of genetics and hormones are responsible for the condition. According to the VH Nutrition website, “DHT is present in both men and women, and it becomes more prevalent with age. Genetic makeup determines how much DHT the body produces as it ages. More DHT generally equals more hair loss.” However, the website points out that “DHT is not necessary for health, so you won’t cause yourself any harm by blocking its actions or production.”



The supplement is not a substitution for severe hair loss cases that may require a prescription. Yet, FoliForm is an all-natural option for those suffering hair loss caused by androgenetic alopecia. VH Nutrition is offering free shipping on their 30 day supply of the FoliForm supplement.



