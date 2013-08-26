Di Lee Ranked Number One in the Nation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Di Lee, Asian Serenity Princess and Unique Music Artist and Actress has reached the pinnacle of the music scene: #1 on ReverbNation World Charts.



Di Lee resides and works in Los Angeles, California. Her strong sense of culture and heritage comes from being a half Chinese, and half Italian, American. She is a multi-talented role model who takes her job seriously.



ReverbNation is the home to Over 3.02 Million musicians, venues, labels, and industry professionals and Di Lee is #1 as World Artist in LA and now ranking #1 in the Nation 1 . She is also ranked between #5-6 Globally as World Artist (rankings fluctuate daily).



Di Lee has a fan base reaching over 10,000 and continuing to grow as new people discover her and her music.



After publishing a small book of poems, she started taking lines from her original poetry and began songwriting and producing music. As a media artist she is now combining fashion, photo-art, music and acting into a cohesive and creative package.



"It's amazing and I can't believe we are #1 in the Nation with all the superbly talented artists out there. Not to belittle being #1, but more important than being #1, it makes me the most happy that so many fans and fellow artists can relate to our music for stress relief and giving that feeling of all being a part of One World, One Essence."



About Di Lee

Internationally known singer and songwriter and music producer. She is the host and Executive Producer of “Di Lee & Friends” Internet Radio Show (coming soon) and world renowned model and actress.



For more information, please visit: www.dileemusic.com also www.dilee.tv



Di Lee is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv



TO BOOK DI LEE

EMAIL: confirmations@mediaproductions.tv