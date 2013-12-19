Diabetes Care Devices Market in Brazil, Russia, India, China (BRIC) Worth $1.1 Billion in 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- According to the new market research report, “Diabetes Care Devices Market In Brazil, Russia, India & China (BRIC) (2010 – 2015)”, the diabetes care devices market in BRIC was approximately $489.7 Million in 2010 and is expected to reach $1.1 billion in 2015 at an estimated CAGR of 17% from 2010 to 2015.



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The report categorizes the overall BRIC market for diabetes care devices into the submarkets for insulin pumps, self-monitoring blood glucose systems, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The overall market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of diabetes and the corresponding rise in governmental support for diabetes care across BRIC nations.



The diabetes care devices market in BRIC nations was approximately worth $489.7 million in 2010 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% from 2010 to 2015. WHO has predicted that China is expected to lose around $557 billion in national income due to diabetes and its adverse effects between 2005 and 2015; whereas that for Russia, India, and Brazil will be around $302 billion, $236 billion, and $49 billion respectively. Low diagnosis rate ranging from 35% from 55%, poor health infrastructure, and lack of reimbursement have worsened the situation in these countries.



SCOPE AND FORMAT



The report analyzes the diabetes care devices market in Brazil, Russia, India, and China on following parameters:

- Which are the high growth segments in the diabetes care devices markets of Brazil, Russia, India, and China?

- What are market estimates and forecasts; which markets are doing well and which are not?

- What is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each segment; what are the key-selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strength and product pipelines? Who is doing what?



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