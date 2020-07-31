Diabetes Care Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Diabetes Care Industry



Diabetes, referred to diabetes mellitus, is a group of metabolic disorders which abnormally affect the level of sugar (glucose) in blood. Diabetes can either be due to pancreas not producing enough insulin or irresponsiveness of cells of the body to insulin. Insulin is a hormone which regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fat and protein by absorbing glucose (sugar) from the blood into fat, liver and skeletal muscles.



Diabetic population is growing considerably all over the world. AAMEO region is experiencing the highest prevalence of diabetes compared to other parts of world. Increasing population in AAMEO countries is the key reason supporting the diabetic population. Every geographical region is witnessing growth in their respective diabetes care market due to this increasing prevalence of diabetes.



Global diabetes care market is majorly dominated by insulin segment. Insulin segment is broadly divided into modern insulin and human insulin. Modern insulin is growing at a faster rate than human insulin market. In terms of mode of action, insulin market is dominated by long acting insulin.



Geographically, North America holds the highest share in global diabetes care market due to its advanced healthcare system along with increasing diabetic population. However, in global insulin market, Europe holds the highest share.



Global diabetes market is highly consolidated in nature with three key players including Novo Nordisk; Sanofi; and Eli Lilly. These three companies are holding major shares in every regional diabetes market. Among all these companies, Novo Nordisk is leading in every region.



Table of Content



1. Overview



1.1 Diabetes

1.2 Symptoms of Diabetes

1.3 Diagnosis of Diabetes

1.4 Diabetes Management



2. Global Diabetes Market



2.1 Diabetes Population Forecast

2.2 Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

2.3 Diabetes Care Market by Type

2.3.1 Global Insulin Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global OAD Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global GLP-1 Market Value Forecast

2.4 Diabetes Care Market by Region



3. Regional Diabetes Market



3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 North America Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 North America OAD Market Value Forecast

3.1.4 North America GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.2.2 Europe Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.2.3 Europe OAD Market Value Forecast

3.2.4 Europe GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



3.3 Japan & Korea

3.3.1 Japan & Korea Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.3.2 Japan & Korea Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Japan & Korea OAD Market Value Forecast

3.3.4 Japan & Korea GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



3.4 AAMEO

3.4.1 AAMEO Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.4.2 AAMEO Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.4.3 AAMEO OAD Market Value Forecast

3.4.4 AAMEO GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



3.5 China

3.5.1 China Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.5.2 China Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.5.3 China OAD Market Value Forecast

3.5.4 China GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



3.6 Latin America

3.6.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.6.2 Latin America Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.6.3 Latin America OAD Market Value Forecast

3.6.4 Latin America GLP-1 Market Value Forecast



4. Insulin Market Analysis



4.1 Global Insulin Market Volume Forecast



4.2 Global Insulin Market Volume by Type

4.2.1 Global Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.2.2 Global Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.2.3 Global Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast



4.3 Global Insulin Market Volume by Region

4.3.1 Europe Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.2 Europe Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.3 Europe Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.4 Europe Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.5 North America Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.6 North America Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.7 North America Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.8 North America Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.9 AAMEO Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.10 AAMEO Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.11 AAMEO Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.12 AAMEO Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.13 China Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.14 Latin America Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.15 Latin America Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.16 Latin America Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.17 Latin America Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.18 Japan & Korea Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.19 Japan & Korea Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.20 Japan & Korea Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.21 Japan & Korea Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast



5. Market Dynamics



5.1 Growth Drivers



5.2 Key Trends & Developments



5.3 Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape



6.1 Global Diabetes Market Share by Company



6.2 Global Modern & New Generation Insulin Market Share by Company



6.3 North America Market

6.3.1 North America MI and NGI Market Share by Company



6.4 Europe Market

6.4.1 Europe MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.4.2 Europe GLP-1 Market Share by Company



6.5 AAMEO Market

6.5.1 AAMEO MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.5.2 AAMEO GLP-1 Market Share by Company



6.6 Japan & Korea Market

6.6.1 Japan Total Insulin Market Share by Company

6.6.2 J&K MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.6.3 J&K GLP-1 Market Share by Company



6.7 China Market

6.7.1 China Total Insulin Market Share by Company

6.7.2 China GLP-1 Market Share by Company



6.8 Latin America Market

6.8.1 Latin America MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.8.2 Latin America GLP-1 Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles



7.1 Merck Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies



7.2 Novo Nordisk

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies



7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies



7.4 Sanofi S.A.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies



List of Charts



Type of Diabetes

Symptoms of Diabetes

Global Diabetes Population Forecast (2018-2023)

Global Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast (2014-2023)

Global Diabetes Care Market by Type (2018)

Global Insulin Market Value Forecast (2014-2023)

Global OAD Market Value Forecast (2014-2023)

Global GLP-1 Market Value Forecast (2014-2023)

Global Diabetes Care Market by Region (2018)



