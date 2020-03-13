Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The Global "Diabetes Devices Market Size" is anticipated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 5.5% on account of rising prevalence of diabetes. Key insights into this fast growing market, valued at US$ 32,441.3 mn in 2018, have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026". The report brings out the key aspects that will influence the market in the forecast period. Diabetes is a metabolic disease in which the body is unable to process glucose, leading to elevated levels of blood sugar. This happens as the body does not make enough insulin (a hormone made by the pancreas), which helps the glucose enter the cells and supply the body with energy to function. Diabetes devices such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors are used by medical professionals and patients to regulate and monitor blood glucose levels.



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Diabetes Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Diabetes Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Diabetes Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Abbott,

Sanofi,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Medtronic,

Braun Melsungen AG,

a few others.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/diabetes-devices-market-100803



Europe to Occupy Dominant Market Position



With a revenue generation of US$ 10,029.7 in 2018, Europe is anticipated to continue to dominate the global diabetes devices market in the forecast period. Major factors that are expected to the drive the market in Europe are rising percentage of aging populations with Type 2 diabetes and access to low-cost insulin devices.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a remarkably high CAGR owing to the increasing incidence rates of diabetes among the population, a higher demand for monitoring devices, and growing adoption of advanced blood glucose meters.



Certain Misgivings May Restrain Market Growth



The global diabetes devices market is expected to grow on the basis of steadily rising adoption rates of various monitoring devices. However, certain devices entail a few risks, which may cast a shadow of doubt in the minds of consumers. For example, insulin pumps are very convenient and efficient way to administer the required amount of insulin into the body. But, there is a fear that patients might get infected at the catheter site. Insulin pumps are also expensive, which can push people to avail traditional methods of diabetes care. Similarly, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are known to be inaccurate, especially in case of drop in glucose levels. This is mainly because the technology is still developing. CGMs are also known to be expensive.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/diabetes-devices-market-100803



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence Of Diabetes, 2018, Key Countries/ Region

Technological Advancements

Pricing Analysis, Key Regions/Key Players

Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Diabetes Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Product

Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Test Strips

Lancets

Others

Treatment Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Jet Injectors

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Retail Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe Diabetes Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Test Strips

Lancets

Others

Treatment Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Jet Injectors

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Retail Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

K.

Germany

Spain

Itlay

Scandinavia

France

Rest of Europe

Continued...



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/diabetes-devices-market-100803



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Diabetes Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Diabetes Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Diabetes Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/16/1960767/0/en/Contact-Lenses-Market-to-reach-USD-12-05-Billion-by-2026-Rising-Healthcare-Expenditure-to-Boost-Growth-says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/19/1962675/0/en/Contraceptive-Pills-Market-to-reach-USD-20-55-Billion-by-2026-Rising-Demand-for-Birth-control-Pills-from-Urban-Areas-to-Fuel-Growth-Fortune-Business-Insights.html



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs