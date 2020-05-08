Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Diabetes Drug Market (Drug Type - Injectable Drugs, and Oral Drugs; Application - Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global diabetes drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15261



Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide



The diabetes drug market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the WHO, 422 million adults have diabetes that's one person in eleven and around 1.5 million death caused by diabetes.



Growing Research with the Innovative Drug will Provide Better Growth Opportunities



Furthermore, growing awareness about diabetes among all the age groups is also boosting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high costs associated with the drugs as well as the unavailability of the insulin drug in low-income countries may hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing government and private sector initiatives to spade the adverse impact of diabetes and growing research with the innovative drug will provide better growth opportunities to the market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetes Drug Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific Dominate in the Diabetes Drug Market



Based on the geography the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific dominates the segment followed by North America and it is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of diabetes in this region, changing food habits causing the major market boost in this region.



The market in North America is also expected to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period owing to the large diabetes patient pool and growing awareness among the people in this region. Europe is another major region contributing to the market growth owing to the growing number diabetes patient's also the well-established healthcare sector in this region driving the growth of diabetes drug market.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/15261



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Diabetes Drug Amidst COVID-19"



Diabetes Drug Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Diabetes Drug Market Highlights



=> Diabetes Drug Market Projection



=> Diabetes Drug Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Diabetes Drug Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Diabetes Drug Market



Chapter - 4 Diabetes Drug Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Diabetes Drug Market by Drug Type



=> Injectable Drugs



=> Oral Drugs



Chapter - 6 Global Diabetes Drug Market by Application



=> Type 1 Diabetes



=> Type 2 Diabetes



Chapter - 7 Global Diabetes Drug Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Bayer healthcare



=> Bristol-Myers Squibb



=> Eli Lilly and Company



=> Biocon ltd



=> Piramal healthcare ltd



=> Novartis AG



=> GlaxoSmithKline



=> Dr. Reddy's laboratories ltd



=> Ranbaxy laboratories ltd



=> Novo Nordisk



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-diabetes-drug-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.