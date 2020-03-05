Diabetes Injection Pen Market Has Huge Growth in Industry: Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A., Becton Dickson and Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Injection pens injects insulin in the body which provides various advantages over the traditional vial-and-syringe method. Furthermore, it is easy to use and provides accuracy in delivering small dose of insulin. The small & thin needle sizes reduce fear and pain and thus has greater social acceptability. Diabetes injection pens are compact size and portable.



Increasing prevalence of diabetes globally is expected to drive the global diabetes injection pen market over the forecast period. According to American Diabetes Association, in 2015, 30.3 million people in US had diabetes which is 9.4% of the population. In addition, increasing preference of diabetes injection pen over the traditional vial-and-syringes due to the rising incidence of needle stick injuries is expected to fuel the global diabetes injection pen market over the forecast period. Increasing number of product approvals for injection pen by health authorities for treatment of diabetes is expected propel the growth of global diabetes injection pen market over the forecast period.



Injection pens are technically used to administered dose of insulin inside the body through subcutaneous route. It is highly preferred among diabetic patients over other traditional syringe and vial method because it is easy to use, compact, portable, have a very thin needle and reduce the concern of pain as well. Diabetes injection pens are primarily categorized into the disposable and reusable pen, the disposable pen contains prefilled insulin cartridge and is used only once whereas reusable pen has replaceable insulin cartridge and can be used each time by refiling it.



Moreover, injection pens are an effective way to manage blood sugar level as doses can be easily dialed which increases the accuracy, medication adherence, and patient satisfaction. Furthermore, it also reduces the need to draw insulin from a vial and do not require the refrigeration for the storage purpose if it is kept out of the direct contact of sunlight under the room temperature only the new unopened require refrigeration for storage. Besides, its usage also reduces the wastage of insulin, it is more socially acceptable, consume less time unlike syringes and are the ideal choice for diabetic people who have impaired vision as doses can be pre-set on the dosage dial.



Focus on Convenience to Remain the Key for Growth :

The idea behind diabetic injection pens is convenience. As companies begin to work out new ideas for their products, they realize the essence of monitoring consumer behavior consistently. And this helps players in the global diabetic injection pens market to focus on making products more use-friendly. By convenience, the products aim to make rendering an insulin shot a task for not more than 10 seconds. The idea is to eliminate dependence to deliver the medicine.



The global injection pen market is driven by increasing incidence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness regarding different types of treatment options, and favorable regulatory policies and government support in approval of injection pen. However, high cost of injection pens, preference toward other mode of treatment due to fear of syringe, lack of awareness regarding use of injection pens, and unfavorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global injection pen market during the forecast period.



The global injection pen market can be segmented according to product type, therapy type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the injection pen market can be classified into disposable injection pen and reusable injection pen. The disposable injection pen segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection pen market due to low risk of infections associated with the pens, besides being portable, disposable, and easy to use. By therapy type, the injection pen market can be classified into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility treatment, and other therapies. Injection pens are widely used in the treatment of diabetes. Increasing incidence of diabetes across regions and the need for an easy mode of treatment delivery is likely to drive the growth of the Diabetes segment.



Market Insights :

The global diabetes injection pens market is anticipated to progress at a considerable pace over the upcoming years due to increasing diabetes prevalence and corresponding rise in patients in need of regular insulin administration. Introduction of insulin pens and the subsequent smart insulin pens has significantly contributed to rapid proliferation of diabetes injection pens market. Furthermore, growing incidence of needlestick injury corresponding to growing users of insulin injections is additionally driving patients to opt for diabetes injection pens.



Objectives of the Study

- To define, measure, and describe the global injection pen market by type, end user, by therapy, and by region

- To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)

- To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

- To forecast the size of injection pen industry segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

- To strategically analyze the market structure and profile key players in the global market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies3

- To track and analyze company developments such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; acquisitions; product approvals; and product launches in the market



