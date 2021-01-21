New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Diabetes Market



Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as Diabetes, could be referred to as a category of metabolic conditions wherein blood sugar levels are elevated for an extended period of time. Any of the typical symptoms associated with the disorder include increased appetite, increased appetite, and repeated urination. If the disease stays untreated, it can cause complications, such as hyperosmolar hyperglycemic status and diabetic ketoacidosis, as well as the death of the patient. Many of the long-term risks associated with diabetes involve progressive kidney failure, nerve injury, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, neurological decline, and foot ulcers.



Growing rates of obesity, changing habits and an aging population are among some of the reasons that will have a positive effect on the growth of the industry. Thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, the diabetes market is expected to rise considerably in the middle of the global pandemic due to growing demand for diabetes care and drugs to keep sugar levels under check. As far as class of disorder is concerned, the segment of type 2 diabetes is expected to have a large market share.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Diabetes market and profiled in the report are:



Sanofi, Medtronic, Insulet, Tandem, Dexcom, Bayer Healthcare AG, Eli Lilly Hoffman-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson and Becton Dickinson.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Type 1 diabetes



Type 2 diabetes



Gestational diabetes



Others



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Medications



Surgery



Others



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Medications



Surgery



Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Hospital



Home Care setting



Quarantine centers



Others



Regional Outlook



As far as the region is concerned, North America is predicted to have a large market share. As obesity and diabetes are two major health problems in the area, where 10.5% of the population have diabetes as of 2018, will result in a strong demand for diabetes treatment in the region. In addition, as of 30th March 2020, the U.S. had 142,793 documented coronavirus cases, the largest number of confirmed cases, of which a major portion was accounted for by the region's geriatric population, which is also estimated to result in a strong demand for diabetes care in the country.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Diabetes market and its competitive landscape.



