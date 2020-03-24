Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The rising cases of diabetes in patients will create new growth opportunities for the Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026." The global diabetes monitoring devices market was valued at USD 21,614.7 Million in 2018, is expected to reach USD 32,881.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.



Leading Players operating in the Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- include Lifespan Inc.,

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.,

- Medtronic,

- Terumo Medical Corporation,

- DiaMonTech GmbH,

- Sanofi,

- Abbott



Availability of Alternatives to Hinder the Growth of the Market by 2026

Especially in rural areas, lack of awareness about the diabetes management is hampering the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market. Also, increasing number of insulin pumps, supplements, drugs, and other alternatives are likely to pose a serious threat to the market. People prefer to use alternatives owing to the mounting cost associated with diabetic monitoring devices. Nonetheless, technological advancements are expected to push growth in the market by introducing cost-effective diabetes monitoring solutions.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence Of Diabetes By Key Countries

4.2 Pricing Analysis, By Key Regions

4.3 Technological Advancements

4.4 Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions

Continued...



Market Segmentation:



By Product

- Blood Glucose Meters

- Test Strips

- Lancets

- Others

By Distribution Channel

- Institutional Sales

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Other

- Retail Sales

- Hospital Pharmacies

- Retail Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies

By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What are the key technological and Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market growth?



