Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026

According to latest "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Report" published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 21,614.7 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 32,881.9 Million by 2026. The Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market forecast period is set from 2020 to 2026 and market is expected to rise at 5.4% CAGR.



Major Diabetes Monitoring Devices Companies covered in the market report include Lifespan, Abbott, Hoffman-Le Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Terumo Medical Corporation, Sanofi, Dexcom, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.



Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Highlights:



As per the report, the increasing prevalence of diabetes among geriatric patients is expected to propel growth of the global diabetes monitoring devices market. For instance, according to statistics by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), more than 80% of the population was suffering from type 2 diabetes. In addition, surge in the sedentary lifestyle is expected to further enable the growth of the global diabetes monitoring devices. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 422 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2016 and the prevalence is projected to be doubled by 2030.



The report offers extensive data regarding the market, followed by the segmentation. Moreover, it also focuses on elaborate details related to the innovations happening in the industry as well as new product launches by prominent market players to gain a competitive edge. The report further enlightens on the current trends in the industry and the regional analysis.



Market Segment Analysis



Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets). By Distribution Channel Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Institutional Sales, Retail Sales.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically the global Diabetes Monitoring Devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.



North America to Occupy a Prominent Position; Asia-Pacific to Exhibit an Impressive CAGR. Among regions, North America is expected to hold a major portion of the global diabetes monitoring devices market share, having generated the highest revenue of USD 7092.0 million in 2018. The main reasons for the rise of this region are increasing obesity and faster adoption of advanced diabetes monitoring devices. However, in terms of CAGR, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region owing to the wide patient pool, increasing sedentary lifestyle, rising pollution levels, and rising awareness about diabetes monitoring.



Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Growth Factors:



Technological advancements in diabetes monitoring has led to the emergence of minimally invasive techniques where blood glucose levels can be tracked with just a prick of a needle. Such devices are in high demand and are expected to boost the global diabetes monitoring devices market revenue in the coming decade. As a result, test strips is projected to be the leading segment in the forecast period. Furthermore, wearable glucose monitoring devices have also gained popularity and are witnessing a sharp rise in demand.



BioFiber by Tornier and Similar Product Developments to Boost Growth



The global Diabetes Monitoring Devices market is driven by emerging technologies in Diabetes Monitoring Devices treatment. For instance, a technology called 3D printed implant offers better stability and significantly reduces surgery time. A global leader in orthopaedics called Tornier has launched BioFiber Surgical Mesh. This technology helps to repair ligament injuries and other muscle injuries. Growing geriatric population is another factor fuelling demand for Diabetes Monitoring Devices products such as Diabetes Monitoring Devices injections. The rising clearances for several Diabetes Monitoring Devices products is driving the Diabetes Monitoring Devices market during the forecast period. Other factors likely to boost the Diabetes Monitoring Devices market include increasing demand for advanced treatment and high growth potential especially in emerging countries.



Surge In-Patient Admissions Will Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities



The surge in alcohol consumption and growing stress among the general population will aid the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market. The increasing awareness about diabetes management in emerging nations will contribute significantly to the diabetes industry. The launch of a shoebox-sized device by DiaMontech GmbH is expected to enable growth of the market. For instance, DiaMonTech GmbH, in, launched a shoebox-sized device that can diagnose the blood glucose levels by using an infrared light beam through the skin. Furthermore, the approval from the FDA for t:Slim X2™ insulin pump will also bode well for the market growth. For instance, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., received FDA approval for the marketing of the first insulin pump with interoperable technology for children and adults with diabetes. t:Slim X2™ insulin pump is the first device to be classified under a new de novo premarket review pathway.



In, addition, rising adoption of insulin patches, wearable continuous blood glucose monitoring systems and smart insulin pumps for self-diabetes management is also one of the factors contributing to the diabetes monitoring devices market trend.



