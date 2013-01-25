Diabetes Therapeutics Market in India to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Diabetes Therapeutics Market in India to 2018 - Rapid Uptake of DPP-IV Inhibitors, GLP-1 Agonists and Expanding Insulin Segment to Drive Growth



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research Diabetes Therapeutics Market in India to 2018 - Rapid Uptake of DPP-IV Inhibitors, GLP-1 Agonists and Expanding Insulin Segment to Drive Growth, which provides insights into the India anti-diabetes market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts. Insights into the diabetes epidemiology, cost of therapy, research and development pipeline and the promising molecules which are anticipated to be launched by 2018 are discussed in the report. The report provides an in-depth analysis type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The report provides an in-depth analysis on oral anti-diabetics agents, insulin products and drivers and barriers that could significantly impact the overall anti-diabetes market during the forecast period. Additionally, it explores the competitive landscape, including benchmarking the top companies in the market and the key issues and trends that are likely to have an impact on the Indian diabetes market during the forecast period. Finally, a key trend analysis for mergers and acquisitions and licensing agreements involving diabetes therapies is also discussed in the report.



GBI Researchs analysis revealed that the overall anti-diabetes market in India was worth $680.3m in 2011 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2011 and 2018 to reach $1,446m in 2018. High and growing diabetes population in the country, rising obese and geriatric population, and rapid market adoption of drugs from the classes such as Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1, Sodium-Glucose Transport Proteins (SGLT-1) and others would drive the anti-diabetes market in the forecast period. The R&D product pipeline for DM, dominated by OAD agents, consists of around 200 molecules at various stages of clinical development. Paradoxically, type 2 diabetes therapeutics market, crowded with many generics and branded generics drug products, is being seen as a significant growth opportunity for new patent protected products owing to high prevalence, progressive nature of the disease and considerably high unmet needs. Of overall R&D pipeline molecules, more than 90% are being studied for the treatment of type 2 DM.



Many multinational companies, such as Novartis, Eli Lilly, are engaged in setting up strategic marketing and distribution agreements with domestic players to improve their patient base and so the market share. Growing at a double digit year on year growth rate, the Indian anti-diabetics market is very promising and offers lucrative opportunities to both domestic as well as foreign pharmaceutical players.



- Data and analysis on the Indian diabetes therapeutics market

- Annualized market data for the diabetes therapeutics market from 2004 to 2011, with forecasts to 2018 for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

- Epidemiological data on type 1 and type 2 diabetes along with market size, annual cost of therapy, unmet needs and economic burden of diabetes.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- Major trends and issues which are likely to have a significant impact on overall diabetes therapeutics market in India

- Competitive landscape of the diabetes therapeutics market including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Merck, Abbott, USV, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Wockhardt.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements, major deals that took place in last four years in Indian diabetes therapeutics market.



- Align their product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Devise a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers and market potential.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised

for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious.



