GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research ""Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Better Glycemic Control and Reduced Potential Risk of Hypoglycemia to Increase the Market Share of DPP-IV Inhibitors and GLP-1 Agonists"" which provides insights into diabetes therapeutics sales and price forecasts until 2017. The report also examines the global diabetes therapies’ treatment usage patterns. The report covers the key geographies of the US, the top five countries in the European region, and Japan. Insights into the diabetes research and development pipeline and the potential future blockbusters by 2017 are included. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the two diabetes therapeutic indications, which are Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, it includes market forecasts and treatment usage patterns for these two therapeutic indications. The report also explores the competitive landscape, including benchmarking for the top companies in the market. Finally, a key trend analysis for mergers and acquisitions and licensing agreements involving diabetes therapies is also presented.



The global diabetes market is growing rapidly due to the increasing diabetes population in the developed countries of the US, the UK and Germany. In 2010, the global diabetes market was estimated at $29.3 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% between 2003 and 2010. The diabetes Type 2 market, with sales worth $21.0 billion in 2010, accounted for 72% of the total diabetes market. Insulin analogues dominated the market, followed by oral hypoglycemic agents. By 2017, the global diabetes therapeutics market is forecast to record $47.2 billion, representing a CAGR of 7.1% between 2010 and 2017. The Type 1 diabetes market is expected to account for $13.2 billion, and the Type 2 diabetes market is expected to account for $34.0 billion in 2017.



GBI Research finds that the global diabetes therapeutics market is dominated by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Takeda, which contribute almost 60% of the market share in the global diabetes market. The competitive landscape in the market is set to change due to the success of recent launches and the potential success of new drugs that will be launched during the period 2010-2017. The market will also be impacted by the decline in the sales of leading products such as GlaxoSmithKline’s Avandia and Takeda’s Actos.



GBI Research estimates that the market share of Eli Lilly and Merck in the diabetes market will increase due to the potential success of Teplizumab, which is in Phase III, and Januvia, which was launched in 2006. In addition, Novo Nordisk’s Victoza is expected to give tough competition to Merck’s Januvia and is expected to generate sales of $1.4 billion by 2014.



