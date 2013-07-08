PlacidWay Supports Global Initiatives to Increase Awareness of Diabetes

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 --

Known as the silent epidemic, diabetes affects millions of people around the world. An alarming 40% of the Middle Eastern population suffers from diabetes. PlacidWay, an international medical resource and provider, supports global initiatives to educate and provide medical and alternative medicine solutions to diabetics around the globe.



“Every year, over three million people die from a diabetes related death," states Pramod Goel, CEO of PlacidWay. "That means that approximately six people die of diabetes or diabetes related complications every minute. We support education, resources, and access to medical and alternative medicine solutions to patients around the world when it comes to diabetic treatments and care.”



A number of insulin therapy alternatives provide options for diabetics around the globe including a healthy diet, exercise and alternative treatments such as stem cell therapies, which have provided positive results in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Laparoscopic metabolic surgery is also effective in controlling production and release of insulin producing hormones in the body. Ayurveda, practiced for thousands of years in India, has also increased in popularity in recent years, offering a whole body approach to diabetes care and in dealing with associated symptoms.



PlacidWay provides access to affordable packages for diabetic care, treatments, and therapies around the globe. "All patients, regardless of origin, have the right to affordable treatments and packages when it comes to care and maintenance of diabetic conditions,” says Goel. “PlacidWay represents numerous global brands in diabetic care and maintenance, and is a premier resource for diabetic treatment worldwide.”



The number of diabetic cases is estimated to increase, soon to reach global epidemic rates, creating a real health crisis in the near future. Increasing awareness and encouraging healthy lifestyles and regular testing to provide rapid detection of diabetes is promoted through PlacidWay’s education and awareness endeavors.



For more information regarding diabetes treatments, providers, clinics and facilities in the Americas, Asia, and throughout Europe and the Middle East, visit PlacidWay.com.



