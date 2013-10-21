Diabetic Diet Advice Is Applicable to General Population

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Many assume diabetics are given advice based solely on their condition, but a recent study from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes suggests that the general population could also benefit from following the same set of guidelines.



During the course of the study, researchers investigated associations between mortality risk and lifestyle factors between diabetics and individuals without the condition. While the overall mortality rate was higher for diabetics, increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts, poultry, and other healthy items was shown to decrease mortality risk in both groups. The strength of the association was different between the two groups, but both benefited from advice generally thought to target diabetics specifically. No differences were noted between people with or without diabetes in the effects of alcohol consumption, smoking, and sedentary lifestyle.



The authors stressed that intake of some food groups (fruits, vegetables, legumes) were more beneficial than intake of other groups (sugary drinks, butter, sweets and confectionaries) with respect to mortality risk in diabetics, but these items should be avoided by the general population as well. While those with diabetes will obviously benefit more from a healthy diet, but the associations of such diets were generally the same for the whole population. Therefore, one should not assume that diabetic diet recommendations would not benefit their health; the general guidelines for health and nutrition should always be similar for everyone, regardless of health conditions.



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