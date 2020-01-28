Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 2549.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4397.4 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Increasing the geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to drive growth of Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market.



Diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, forming as a result of skin tissue breaking down and exposing the layers underneath There is a more possibility that people with diabetes can develop foot ulcers but good foot care can help prevent them. They're most common under the big toes and the balls of feet, and they can affect the feet down to the bones. The risk of developing a diabetic foot ulcer increases with in time. The major causes of diabetic ulcers includes; poor circulation, high blood sugar, nerve damage and irritated or wounded feet. A majority of non-infected foot ulcers are treated without surgery; however, if this treatment fails, surgical management may be appropriate. Major surgical procedures to remove the pressure on affected area majorly include the correction of various deformities such as hammertoes, bunions, or bony bumps and shaving or excision of bone. Healing time depends on a variety of factors which includes; wound size and location, pressure on the wound from walking or standing, blood glucose levels, swelling, circulation, wound care and others. Healing may require few weeks or several months. The top priority in treating the diabetic foot syndrome is to avoid a major amputation.



Key Players -

Some major key players for global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market are Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Coloplast A/S, Smith & Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis, Inc., BSN Medical GMBH and others.



Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide Drives Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market



The major factor driving the growth of global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is increasing incidences of foot ulcers coupled with the increasing prevalence of diabetes. For example; As per National Center for Biotechnology Information; The prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer among diabetic patients in Gondar University Referral Hospital was found to be high. Residence, higher BMI (overweight and obesity), types of diabetes, neuropathy, and foot self-care practice were factors significantly associated with diabetic foot ulcer. In addition, increasing inclination towards the avoidance of surgeries and amputation is also supplementing the growth of diabetic foot ulcer market. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population is also fostering the market growth as this population is more prone to diabetes. However, high cost of ulcer treatments may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing advancements in and adoption of innovative ways of treatments can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market

The global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market within the forecast period attributed to large diabetic patient pool due to the an aging population and the growth of minority populations are expected to add to the disease's prevalence. For example; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; In the United States, Currently, 1 in 10 Americans has Type 2 diabetes and if current trends continue then 1 in 3 people will have Type 2 diabetes by 2050. But if new cases develop as estimated then its prevalence could double or triple over the next 40 years. In addition, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of wound care devices are also supplementing the growth of diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market in this region.



Key Benefits Market Report–

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.



Market Segmentation: -

By Product Type (Wound Care Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Surgical Dressings, Film Dressing, Hydrofiber Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Therapy Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Biologics, Growth Factors, Skin Grafts, Antibiotic Medications)



By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcers, Neuro-ischemic Ulcers, Ischemic Ulcers)



By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Specialty Clinics)



