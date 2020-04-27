Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Diabetic Gastroparesis prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 17,859,995 in 2030.

2. About 40% of patients with Type 1 Diabetes have Gastroparesis.

3. Around 30% of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (DM) cases suffer from Diabetic Gastroparesis.



Key benefits of the report

1. Diabetic Gastroparesis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Diabetic Gastroparesis epidemiology and Diabetic Gastroparesis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Diabetic Gastroparesis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Diabetic Gastroparesis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Diabetic Gastroparesis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Diabetic Gastroparesis market.



"Market Size of Diabetic Gastroparesis in the 7MM is expected to reach USD 4331.47 million by 2030."



The usual Diabetic Gastroparesis treatments include nutritional assessment and dietary modifications, glycemic control, prokinetic agents and antiemetic agents. The first line of management is focused on optimization of glycemic control known as dietary therapy in addition to the prokinetic therapy in order to improve gastric emptying and gastroparesis symptoms.



The prokinetic therapies include Reglan, which is approved by the FDA. However, Motillum another prokinetic drug is also used as a viable treatment option in cases which do not respond to the former. Some symptomatic therapies such as Phenothiazines, Serotonin 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists and Antihistamines are used as well.



Symptomatic treatment includes Erythromycin, which is a macrolide antibiotic with an agonist effect on motilin receptors in the gastrointestinal tract that increases gastric emptying in a dose-response fashion. Oral doses are administered in combination with a low bulk diet, and it also plays its part in generating a significant amount of revenue for the Diabetic Gastroparesis treatment.



Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) is a procedural therapy used for a subset of patients with severe. GES enhances nausea, vomiting, quality of life and nutritional status in patients with refractory Diabetic Gastroparesis and tends to attract a particular market share.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Diabetic Gastroparesis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Relamorelin

2. Metoclopramide Nasal Spray (Gimoti)

3. Velusetrag

4. Sepiapterin (CNSA-001)

5. CIN-102

And many others



The key players in Diabetic Gastroparesis market are:

1. Allergan

2. Evoke Pharma Inc

3. Theravance Biopharma

4. Censa Pharmaceuticals

5. CinDome Pharma

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 SWOT Analysis for Diabetic Gastroparesis

4 Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Overview at a Glance

5 Diabetic Gastroparesis Disease Background and Overview

6 Diabetic Gastroparesis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Diabetic Gastroparesis

7.1 The United States

7.2 EU5

7.3 Germany

7.4 France

7.5 Italy

7.6 Spain

7.7 The United Kingdom

7.8 Japan

8 Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment and Management

9 Case study for Diabetic Gastroparesis

10 Unmet Needs

11 Diabetic Gastroparesis Marketed Drugs

11.1 Metoclopramide: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc

12 Diabetic Gastroparesis Emerging Therapies

12.1 Relamorelin: Allergan

12.2 Metoclopramide Nasal Spray (Gimoti): Evoke Pharma Inc.

12.3 Velusetrag: Theravance Biopharma

12.4 Sepiapterin (CNSA-001): Censa Pharmaceuticals

12.5 CIN-102: CinDome Pharma

13 Other products of interest

13.1 TAK-954: Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

13.2 TAK-906: Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

13.3 Nimacimab: Bird Rock Bio

14 Diabetic Gastroparesis: 7 Major Market Analysis

15 Market Outlook by Country

15.1 United States: Market Outlook

15.2 The United States Market Size

16 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.1 Germany

16.2 France

16.3 Italy

16.4 Spain

16.5 The United Kingdom

17 Japan: Market Outlook

18 Market Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic Gastroparesis

20 Market Drivers

21 Market Barriers

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



