Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1297.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends– Rising prevalence of target disease and favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.



According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/73



Key Highlights from the Report



For diabetic ketoacidosis diagnosis, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay remains a popular method to determine both the presence and degree of ketosis. Several market leaders are focused in expansion of BHB assay. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and EKF Diagnostics announced to enter in an agreement to allow the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics clients to access Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay

Development of advanced products for diabetic ketoacidosis management offers lucrative growth opportunities. There is a demand for products capable of significantly reducing diabetic ketoacidosis associated hospitalization rates and events of acute diabetes

Availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies is vital for the advancements in field of diabetic ketoacidosis. In line with this various research organizations are focused in expansion of Diabetes research capabilities. For instance, in October 2019, JDRF announced launch of a new centre for type 1 cure research.

Key market players operating in the global market for diabetes ketoacidosis include, Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies



Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market on the basis of treatment type, end use and region:



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/73



Key Objectives of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Intensifying Prevalence of target disease

4.2.2.2. Emergence of potential medication

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of treatment

4.2.3.2. Side effects associated with the treatment/surgery

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Insulin Delivery Devices

5.1.2. BGM Devices

5.1.3. Other



Chapter 6. Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market By Treatment Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Treatment Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Fluid Replacement

6.1.2. Electrolyte Replacement

6.1.3. Insulin Therapy

6.1.4. Intermediate-Acting Insulin

6.1.5. Long-Acting Insulin

6.1.6. Other



CONTINUED..!!



To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-diabetic-ketoacidosis-market