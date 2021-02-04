Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The diabetic ketoacidosis market is set to attain a valuation of USD 1973.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. The applications of diabetic ketoacidosis are widespread in various end-use industries, including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and specialty clinics.



Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle among urban population is a key factor for high risk of Diabetes Ketoacidosis among population of North America. Furthermore favorable reimbursement scenario and presence of leading manufacturers in the region are expected to contribute toward lucrative for the North American region. Owing to these factors North America held significant market share of 35.5% in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the diabetic ketoacidosis market is the rising availability of technologically advanced and efficient diabetic ketoacidosis pathophysiology treatment and the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding diabetic ketoacidosis management products among healthcare professionals is driving the market.



Moreover, the market players' research and development initiatives to improve and expand diabetes ketoacidosis treatment offerings are driving the market. There is an increasing demand for more efficient technologies and drugs for ketoacidosis treatment and management of associated situations.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes, among other factors. Emerging countries like China and India provide considerable market resources due to the large population size, industrialization, and high geriatric population.



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Top Key market players operating in the global market for diabetes ketoacidosis include, Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies



North America region contributes to the diabetic ketoacidosis market development, which includes effective investment strategies by market players, new product launches, and an increase in the geriatric population. Technological advancements are playing a significant role in the regional growth.



The global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics



Europe is expected to hold a significant market share due to awareness of diabetic ketoacidosis treatment among the general population and healthcare providers.



