Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Diabetic Neuropathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Diabetic neuropathy affects an estimated 50% of patients with diabetes and is one of the leading causes of morbidity in diabetic patients, often leading to foot ulcerations or amputation. Diabetic neuropathy is clinically defined as “the presence of symptoms and/or signs of peripheral nerve dysfunction in people with diabetes after the exclusion of other causes” (Argoff et al., 2006; Boulton et al., 1998).



According to the epidemiologic literature, poor glycemic control, age, duration of diabetes, and obesity are risk factors for diabetic neuropathy (Abbott et al., 2011; Adler et al., 1997; Argoff et al., 2006; Tesfaye and Selvarajah, 2012). However, diabetic neuropathy is considered to be part of the natural progression of diabetes as a microvascular complication of the disease.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of diabetic neuropathy in the diagnosed diabetic population in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) will increase from 13,842,033 cases in 2012 to 19,783,289 cases in 2022 at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 4.29%. Throughout the forecast period, the US will have the highest number of total prevalent diabetic neuropathy cases in the diagnosed diabetic population, with approximately 45% of the cases. The increase in the number of total prevalent cases of diabetic neuropathy in the 7MM is the result of changing population demographics and The publisher’s predicted increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetes in the 7MM.



Scope



The diabetic neuropathy EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for diabetic neuropathy in the seven major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the total prevalent cases of diabetic neuropathy in the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by age, (adults over the age of 40 years), sex, and the proportion of comorbid hypertension prevalent case in these markets.



The diabetic neuropathy epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146337/diabetic-neuropathy-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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