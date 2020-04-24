Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- The total diagnosed prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM was 25,332,829 in 2017.

- Among all the countries, the US has higher Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy prevalent population of 12,522,483 cases in 2017.

- Among the EU5 countries in 2017, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy of 3,904,730 cases.



Key benefits of the report

1. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market.



"Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size in the 7MM was USD 2,275.52 million in 2017."



The current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy medications are antidepressants, anticonvulsants, topical agents and opioids.



Antidepressants are further divided into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and tricyclic antidepressants (TCA) group. The medications can be chosen according to patient comorbidities, side effects, drug interaction, and cost.



Three treatments are currently approved by both FDA and EMA for pain associated with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy —pregabalin, duloxetine, and extended-release tapentadol. However, no treatments have been approved for the prevention or reversal of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. VM202

2. NYX-2925

3. WST-057

4. Ricolinostat

5. ISC 17536

6. NRD135S.E1

7. Cebranopadol

8. GRC 17356

9. MEDI7352

10. Trazodone/Gabapentin

And many others



The key players in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market are:

1. Helixmith

2. Aptinyx

3. WinSanTor, Inc

4. Regenacy Pharmacuticals

5. Ichnos Science

6. Novaremed

7. Grünenthal GmbH

8. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

9. AstraZeneca

10. Angelini

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive summary

3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance

4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview

6. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM

6.3. United States

6.4. EU5

6.5. Germany

6.6. France

6.7. Italy

6.8. Spain

6.9. United Kingdom (UK)

6.10. Japan

7. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment and Management

8. Unmet need

9. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Marketed Drugs

9.1. Key cross competition

9.2. Qutenza: Grünenthal

9.3. Tarlige: Daiichi Sankyo

10. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging drugs

10.1. Key cross competition

10.2. VM202: Helixmith

10.3. NYX-2925: Aptinyx

10.4. WST-057: WinSanTor

10.5. Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

10.6. Cebranopadol: Grünenthal

10.7. ISC 17536: Ichnos Science

10.8. NRD135S.E1: Novaremed

10.9. MEDI7352: AstraZeneca

10.10. Trazodone/Gabapentin: Angelini

11. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Total Market Size of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM

11.3. Market Outlook: 7 MM

11.4. United States

11.5. EU5

11.6. Germany

11.7. France

11.8. Italy

11.9. Spain

11.10. United Kingdom

11.11. Japan

12. Reimbursement policies

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. SWOT Analysis

16. KOL Views

17. Case Report

18. A Case Report of DPN

19. Bibliography

20. Appendix

21. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Methodology

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight



