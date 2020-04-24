DelveInsight Business Research LLP
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
- The total diagnosed prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM was 25,332,829 in 2017.
- Among all the countries, the US has higher Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy prevalent population of 12,522,483 cases in 2017.
- Among the EU5 countries in 2017, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy of 3,904,730 cases.
1. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market.
"Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size in the 7MM was USD 2,275.52 million in 2017."
The current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy medications are antidepressants, anticonvulsants, topical agents and opioids.
Antidepressants are further divided into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and tricyclic antidepressants (TCA) group. The medications can be chosen according to patient comorbidities, side effects, drug interaction, and cost.
Three treatments are currently approved by both FDA and EMA for pain associated with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy —pregabalin, duloxetine, and extended-release tapentadol. However, no treatments have been approved for the prevention or reversal of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. VM202
2. NYX-2925
3. WST-057
4. Ricolinostat
5. ISC 17536
6. NRD135S.E1
7. Cebranopadol
8. GRC 17356
9. MEDI7352
10. Trazodone/Gabapentin
And many others
The key players in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market are:
1. Helixmith
2. Aptinyx
3. WinSanTor, Inc
4. Regenacy Pharmacuticals
5. Ichnos Science
6. Novaremed
7. Grünenthal GmbH
8. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
9. AstraZeneca
10. Angelini
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive summary
3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance
4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview
6. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM
6.3. United States
6.4. EU5
6.5. Germany
6.6. France
6.7. Italy
6.8. Spain
6.9. United Kingdom (UK)
6.10. Japan
7. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment and Management
8. Unmet need
9. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Marketed Drugs
9.1. Key cross competition
9.2. Qutenza: Grünenthal
9.3. Tarlige: Daiichi Sankyo
10. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging drugs
10.1. Key cross competition
10.2. VM202: Helixmith
10.3. NYX-2925: Aptinyx
10.4. WST-057: WinSanTor
10.5. Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals
10.6. Cebranopadol: Grünenthal
10.7. ISC 17536: Ichnos Science
10.8. NRD135S.E1: Novaremed
10.9. MEDI7352: AstraZeneca
10.10. Trazodone/Gabapentin: Angelini
11. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Total Market Size of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM
11.3. Market Outlook: 7 MM
11.4. United States
11.5. EU5
11.6. Germany
11.7. France
11.8. Italy
11.9. Spain
11.10. United Kingdom
11.11. Japan
12. Reimbursement policies
13. Market Drivers
14. Market Barriers
15. SWOT Analysis
16. KOL Views
17. Case Report
18. A Case Report of DPN
19. Bibliography
20. Appendix
21. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Methodology
22. DelveInsight Capabilities
23. Disclaimer
24. About DelveInsight
