New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes obstacle that affects eyes. It's caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). Diabetic retinopathy usually affects both the eyes. As the condition progresses, diabetic retinopathy symptoms typically include; spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)blurred vision, fluctuating vision, impaired color vision, dark or empty areas in your vision and also vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels within the retinal tissue, causing them to leak fluid and distort vision. Excess of sugar intake in blood can lead to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina, cutting off its blood supply. As a result, the eye attempts to grow new blood vessels nonetheless these new blood vessels don't mature properly and can leak easily. There are two types of diabetic retinopathy viz, early diabetic retinopathy and advanced diabetic retinopathy.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Diabetic Retinopathy market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Diabetic Retinopathy market and profiled in the report are:



Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., AmPio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., PAREXEL International Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thrombogenic NV, and Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Proliferative diabetic retinopathy



Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy



Mild



Moderate



Severe



Management (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Anti-VEGF



Intraocular steroid injection



Laser surgery



Vitrectomy



Distribution channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Eye clinics



Hospital and pharmacies



Ambulatory surgical centers



Other



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increase in prevalence of diabetes



3.2. Increasing awareness about healthcare



3.3. Minimal pain



3.4. Quick recovery



Chapter 4. Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Diabetic Retinopathy market and its competitive landscape.



