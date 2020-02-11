Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market 2020-2025 Global Business Analysis and Prediction :: Leading Players – Oxurion NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Rising growth of the diabetic and geriatric population all over the world, leading to Diabetic Retinopathy is one of the leading causes in the rise of this market. This trend will cause the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2018-2025 with its value rising up to USD 13.04 billion by 2025 from USD 8 billion in 2017.



Key Competitors in Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market – Bayer AG, IDx Technologies Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Oxurion NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., Aerpio, ALLERGAN, Sirnaomics, Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glycadia, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Kowa Company Ltd., Bausch Health, Abbott, Pfizer Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Valon Lasers, are few of the major competitors currently working on the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment market.



Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder, which causes high blood sugar over a prolonged period in the human body. If not taken care of properly, it can cause various complications which include strokes, kidney diseases, foot ulcers, cardiovascular diseases, and damage to the eyes.



Diabetes is caused by the defects in pancreas, when it cannot secret insulin properly and causes the blood sugar levels to rise and therefore, leads to diabetes and various other disorders and complications.



According to WHO, the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to around 422 million in 2014. On top of it, the global frequency of cases of diabetes has doubled, at nearly 8.5% in 2014, as compared to 4.7% in 1980.



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By Type



Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By Treatment Type



Laser Surgery

Vitrectomy

Intraocular Steroid Injection

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor drug



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By Device Type



Focal Laser Treatment

Vitrectomy Devices

Scatter Laser Treatment



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By Drug Type



Aflibercept

Bevacizumab

Fluocinolone

Ranibizumab

Triamcinolone Acetonide Injection



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By End-User



Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Drivers:-



Rising cases of diabetes among the world population is the driving factor for the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market, as diabetes causes damage to the eyes

Increased income and avoidance of blindness in patients is set to propel the spending habits of patients and increase the market growth for the industry



Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market : Restraints:-



Lack of insurance and information regarding the disease will cause the market growth to be halted



Lack of skilled and experienced ophthalmologists will cause the market to suffer



Key Developments in the Market:-



In April 2018, IDx Technologies Inc. announced that US Food and Drug Administration permitted the marketing of the first Artificial Intelligence system IDx-DR, for the detection of eye disease diabetic retinopathy in adults.



In July 2018, Diabetes Australia announced the funding of AUD 1 million for one year for the development of eye screening program to protect the sights of people suffering from diabetes



Competitive Analysis: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market:-



The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Table of Content: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market:-



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



