Diabetic Shoe Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth : Skechers, Orthofeet, Hush Puppies

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Diabetic Shoe market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Diabetic Shoe Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Diabetic Shoe market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.



This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Diabetic Shoe market. The Diabetic Shoe market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.45 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The Current market value is pegged at USD 7.54 Billion.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dr. Comfort (United States), Drew Shoe (United States), Orthofeet (United States), Aetrex Worldwide (United States), Propet USA (United States), New Balance (United States), Darco International (United States), Skechers USA (United States), Hush Puppies (United States), Apex Foot Health (United States)



Definition:

Diabetic shoes are specially designed and constructed footwear that is intended for individuals with diabetes, particularly those who have foot-related complications or are at risk of developing them. These shoes are engineered to provide the utmost comfort, support, and protection for diabetic patients, with a primary focus on preventing foot problems and minimizing the risk of foot ulcers, infections, and other complications associated with diabetes.



Market Trends:

- The global increase in diabetes prevalence is a significant trend driving the demand for diabetic shoes. With more individuals being diagnosed with diabetes, the market for specialized diabetic footwear continues to expand.

- Advances in materials, design, and manufacturing techniques have led to more comfortable, functional, and stylish diabetic shoes. These advancements enhance the appeal of these shoes to a broader range of consumers.

- The trend towards customized diabetic footwear, tailored to the specific needs and foot characteristics of individual patients, is gaining traction. This allows for a more precise fit and improved comfort.



Market Drivers:

- The primary driver of the diabetic shoe market is the need to prevent and manage foot complications associated with diabetes, including neuropathy, ulcers, and poor circulation.

- In many cases, diabetic shoes are prescribed by healthcare professionals, and some health insurance plans may cover the cost. This encourages patients to seek out specialized footwear.

- Regulatory standards and guidelines regarding diabetic footwear ensure product quality and patient safety, further driving the market's growth.



Market Opportunities:

- The aging global population is at higher risk for diabetes and related complications, presenting a significant opportunity for the diabetic shoe market, as elderly individuals often require specialized footwear.

- Public awareness of diabetes and its complications is growing, leading to more proactive care and greater demand for diabetic shoes.

- Collaboration with healthcare providers, including podiatrists and diabetes educators, presents an opportunity to expand the reach of diabetic shoes to a wider patient base.



The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:

Major Key Players of the Market: Dr. Comfort (United States), Drew Shoe (United States), Orthofeet (United States), Aetrex Worldwide (United States), Propet USA (United States), New Balance (United States), Darco International (United States), Skechers USA (United States), Hush Puppies (United States), Apex Foot Health (United States)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Global Diabetic Shoe Market Breakdown by Type (In-depth Shoes, Healing Shoes, Custom-made Shoes) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by Target Customer (Male, Female) by Insole Material Type (Micro Cellular Rubber (MCR), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyurethane, Others) by Material (Leather, Canvas, Suede, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



