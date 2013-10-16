Morgan Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The Law Offices of David Burnett announces a settlement in an important case against a medical provider for failure to diagnose proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The condition left the firm's client with limited vision, and David Burnett settled the case for $350,000. The Law Offices of David Burnett have agreed to keep confidential the name of the medical provider.



Proliferative diabetic retinopathy becomes one of the many threats to eyesight which confronts a diabetic. Retinopathy itself is defined as any disease of the eye which does have as a cause an inflammatory component. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy occurs when a lack of oxygen to the retina causes blood vessels to grow which have a thin and fragile skin. Often, this skin tears allowing blood to leak into the eyeball's clear gel and interfere with vision.



In the circumstances related to the case, David Burnett contended that the medical provider failed to monitor his client as closely as conditions would warrant. The patient was a diabetic and look-out for proliferative diabetic retinopathy would be considered standard care. The provider claimed to have provided sufficient monitoring, and regardless, that they could not have prevented the injury.



This case highlights David Barnett's ability to serve his clients legal needs. He specializes in injury and medical malpractice, with the personal touch of helping his clients with understanding their injury or condition, and the legal process in recovering rightful compensation. He recently spoke of the personal touch he gives his clients, "I answer my own phone, so when you call you will be speaking directly with me. I believe in spending a good deal of time talking to my clients, in helping them understand their injuries and options. By doing this I learn the best approach to their case. It helps me create a situation to get my client the full settlement to which he or she is entitled by law."



About the Law Offices of David Burnett

The Law Offices of David Burnett have locations in Santa Clara County in San Jose, Sunnyvale and Morgan Hill. David Burnett grew up in Sunnyvale, attended Stanford University and has been practicing law in the area for more than 25 years. He represents people, not insurance companies, not corporations -- just people. In his free time, David coaches the Sobrato Girls Varsity Water Polo team, which is 14-0 heading into league play.



CONTACT

Law Offices of David Burnett

111 North Market Street

Suite 300

San Jose, CA 95113

Ph : 408.779.8031

Fax : 866.572.7419

Email : dave@daveburnettlaw.com