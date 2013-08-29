Diageo Plc in Spirits (World) - New Report Available

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Since the great recession of 2008/2009 Diageo has transformed itself, primarily through acquisition, from being overly focused on mature markets to a more balanced geographic split and if, as seems likely it gains control of UB Group's United Spirits division it will have far greater volumes in emerging than mature markets. The profile looks at the company's acquisitions and also how it has performed with its existing portfolio.
Euromonitor International's Diageo Plc in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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