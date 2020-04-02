Diagnostic Imaging Market 2019 Global Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026 :GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc.

Detailed study of Diagnostic Imaging market competition, advancement, Diagnostic Imaging development opportunities and factors restraining the market growth are study in detail. All the elementary market information like Diagnostic Imaging consumer volume, market size, demand/supply analysis, and Diagnostic Imaging gross margin study are included in this report. The changing competitive environment will lead to accretion of revenue in Diagnostic Imaging market.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Diagnostic imaging is a technique or process of visual representation of human body with various techniques, and equipment to diagnose the disease conditions. Diagnostic imaging includes various techniques such as ultrasound scanning, x-ray radiography, endoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging, and tactile imaging, among others. Diagnostic imaging is a revolutionary process that had changed knowledge of diagnosis and enables healthcare professionals to interpret the diseases and disorders. Diagnostic imaging is revolutionized from bedside monitoring to high-end digital scanning in past years. It has various applications in medical fields like cardiology, oncology, neurology, and orthopaedics, among others.
Top Emerging Market players includes are:
GE Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation) (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare) (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Carestream Health (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Esaote SpA (Italy) to name a few.
Scope of the Diagnostic Imaging Report-
Based on modality, diagnostic imaging market is segmented into
X-Ray Radiography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Compound Tomography Scanning
Ultrasound Imaging
Nuclear Imaging
Others
Based on application, diagnostic imaging market is segmented as
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Cardiology
Orthopaedic disorders
Neurology
Others
Based on end-user, diagnostic imaging market is segmented into
Hospitals
Diagnostic centres
Research centres
Homecare settings
