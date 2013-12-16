Diagnostic Imaging Market (CT, MRI, X-Ray & Ultrasound) Worth $26.6 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The “Global Diagnostic Imaging (CT, MRI, X-Ray & Ultrasound) Market - Competitive Landscape & Forecasts from 2010 to 2016” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world.



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The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow from $20.7 billion in 2010 to $26.6 billion by 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2011 to 2016.



The emerging trend that is catching interest of the players is fusion of nuclear imaging with different modalities of diagnostic imaging products. The merging of imaging modalities such as PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and MRI/PET help in providing full gamut of imaging scans through the same unit and at the same time. Further, portable diagnostic equipments are also facing an immense demand from physicians.



X-ray constituted the largest percentage share of around 34% share in 2010; followed by Ultrasound (21%), CT scan (19.5%), MRI (18.5%), and nuclear medicine (7%). With respect to geographies, the market is dominated by America with a total market share of around 36.3% in 2010, followed by Europe (27.3%), Asia (27%), and ROW (9.4%).



GE (U.S.), Philips (The Netherlands), and Siemens (Germany) together constitute the majority of the market with Philips market share equaled to GE due to increased focus towards the emerging market. The other players that are rapidly gaining presence in the market are Toshiba (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), and Hologic (U.S.).



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