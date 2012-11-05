Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Diagnostic imaging technologies are used by doctors to look inside patient bodies to find out clues regarding his medical condition. X-rays, CT scan, MRI among others are widely used diagnostic imaging technologies. These techniques are used intensively as they are painless and easy to perform. One of the major factors driving the market are the increasing awareness regarding preventive care. Among all segments X-ray is leading the market closely followed by ultrasound. Phillips, GE and Siemens constitutes majority of the market.



Read More: Diagnostic Imaging Market



The report analyses the global scenario of Diagnostic Imaging Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Diagnostic Imaging Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



Browse More Related Reports On Pharmaceutical Market:



Angina Pectoris Market



Healthcare Biometrics Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diagnostic-imaging-market.html



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com