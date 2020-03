Diagnostic Imaging Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - RadNet, MedQuest Associates, Sonic Healthcare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Diagnostic imaging is a field of medicine that uses non-invasive imaging to diagnose a patient by various imaging procedures. These services include different types of technologies, techniques, and equipment's that are used to monitor, diagnose, screen, and treat medical conditions and deliver appropriate medical interventions. Diagnostic imaging has improved the ability of doctor's to treat, diagnose, and detect an injury or disease precisely at an initial stage. Additionally, diagnostic imaging services are can be used to provide relevant information associated with a targeted area of the body that needs to be treated or studied. Sometime the equipment used can involve low doses of radiation to create highly detailed images of an area. Diagnostic imaging services are used to identify a wide range of problems. Furthermore, to identifying problems, physicians can use diagnostic imaging to observe how your body is responding to an existing treatment. Diagnostic imaging also enables the doctors to make a rapid and accurate assessment of a patient's condition, empowering them with data that enables them to dispense the right treatment, which can then be delivered swiftly and effectively.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global diagnostic imaging services market is estimated to reflect a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.



Major Key Players of the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market are:

RadNet, MedQuest Associates, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Alliance Medical, Simon Med/Dignity Health, Touchstone Imaging, Consensys Imaging Service, Inc., and InHealth Group, among others.



Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of patient population that requires diagnostic imaging has resulted in diagnostic imaging services becoming a mainstay in the in the diagnosis of various chronic conditions including cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancements to enhance the quality of images and reduce the risk associated with using these equipment, especially X-ray based devices, and development of cost-effective imaging technologies have led to wider acceptance of diagnostic imaging procedures among healthcare providers. Increase in the accuracy and precision of diagnostic imaging has further boosted the growth of this market.



The advent of innovative diagnostic imaging technology such as 4D and 5D ultrasound medical devices, 7T MRI equipment, innovations in digital X-ray technologies and high-slice CT scanners are factors that are expected to be pivotal in the growth of the diagnostic imaging market. The market is estimated to be further fueled by factors such as evolution of diagnostic imaging techniques with lowered doses of ionizing radiation, thereby decreasing the harmful effects of radiation on patients as well as technicians and innovation of hybrid imaging systems.



Major Types of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Radiology

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging, Others



Major Applications of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Imaging Centre's

Hospital & Clinics, Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Diagnostic Imaging Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Diagnostic Imaging Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Diagnostic Imaging Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size

2.2 Diagnostic Imaging Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Diagnostic Imaging Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Diagnostic Imaging Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Diagnostic Imaging Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



