Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is projected to grow from USD 549.0 billion in 2022 to USD 702.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Factors such as rising cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases couples with ring geriatric patient population are fuleing the demand for early diagnosis of the diseases. Rapid technological advancements in diagnostic imaging and increase awareness about the different imaging modalities, and ongoing collaboration & partnership by diagnostic imaging services providers are expected to support the growth of market



Based on modality, the X-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market in 2021.



On the basis of modality, the diagnostic imaging service market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), X-ray, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2021, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing usage of X-ray imagimg modalities and ongoing adavancements in X-ray imaging technology.



North America to command the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market in 2021



Based on region, the diagnostic imaging service market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The growth of the North American market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of various diseases, rapid adoption of technologically adavnaced imaging modalities, increase volume of imaging scans, and presence of well established players in the region.



Prominent players in the diagnostic imaging services market include RadNet, Inc. (US), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Akumin Inc. (US), Healius Limited (Australia), RAYUS Radiology (US), Dignity Health (US), Novant Health (US), Alliance Medical (UK), InHealth Group (UK), Apex Radiology (Australia), Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (China), Unilabs (Switzerland), Affidea (Netherlands), I-MED Radiology Network (Australia), Capitol Imaging Services (US), SimonMed (US), among others.



