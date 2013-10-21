Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market (Laboratory Testing, Point-Of-Care Testing, Laboratory Equipment and Supplies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are diseases that spread primarily through person-to-person sexual contact. Varied testing technologies used for the identification and analysis of the STD contracted comprise the definition of ‘diagnostic testing of STDs’. The location where diagnostic tests are delivered i.e. in the laboratories or at the point-of-care (POC) also comprises the definition of ‘diagnostic testing of STDs’.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/diagnostic-testing-of-stds-market-laboratory-testing-point-of-care-testing-laboratory-equipment-and-supplies-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



This report studies the market for diagnostic testing of STDs from the point of view of the testing services offered in the market in terms of testing volume and value. The overall diagnostic testing of STDs market is classified into Chlamydia testing, Gonorrhea testing, P&S Syphilis testing, HPV testing, HSV testing, HIV testing and Chancroid testing. The diagnostic testing of STDs market is also studied from the aspect of location or point of delivery of testing i.e. at laboratories or at the POC. The market size and forecast for the period 2013 – 2019, in terms of USD million, considering 2012 as the base year has been provided for each segment in the report. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2013 – 2019.



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Geographically, the market for diagnostic testing of STDs has been classified into four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region along with their market growth rate has been highlighted. The market overview section of the report comprises of a qualitative analysis of the market in terms of drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with market attractiveness analysis.



The report concludes with the competitive landscape and company profiles of few market players in this industry, as of 2012. The market players profiled in this report include Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Orasure, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Gen-Probe Inc.



The Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs market is segmented as follows:



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Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by STD type

- Chlamydia testing

- Gonorrhea testing

- P&S Syphilis testing

- Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing

- Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) testing

- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing

- Chancroid testing



Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by Location

- Laboratory Testing

- Point-Of-Care (POC) Testing



Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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