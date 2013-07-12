Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering



The Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter diagnostic partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors diagnostic technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partners negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of diagnostics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in diagnostics dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading diagnostics deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of diagnostics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007. The chapter is organized by specific diagnpstics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2007.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics technologies and products.



Report scope



Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the diagnostic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of diagnostic deal structure

Case studies of real-life diagnostic deals

Access to over 3,000 diagnostic contract documents

The leading diagnostic deals by value since 2007

Most active diagnostic dealmakers since 2007

The leading diagnostic partnering resources



In Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements , the available contracts are listed by:



Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target



Each deal title links via Weblink to online deal records of actual diagnostics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Reasons to Buy

Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:



In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2007

Analysis of the structure of diagnostic agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 3,000 actual diagnostic contracts entered into by the worlds biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122309/diagnostics-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html