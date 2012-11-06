Dialaflight Help to Bring Cricket for Change to Barbados on Ten Year Anniversary

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Cricket for Change will be back in Barbados in January 2013, to participate in a blind cricket series, thanks to support from Dialaflight. The series is to celebrate the ten year anniversary of when Cricket for Change first stepped onto Barbados soil, in order to help with the setting up of a Blind Cricket Team for the West Indies. The visit in January of next year will also include a re-staging of an incredible match which took place against Desmond Haynes Celebrity XI.



The Dial a Flight supported charity will be sending out a squad made up of various young players who are members of the Cricket for Change’s visually impaired program, and are to be led by the former England player, Andy Dalby Welsh, as well as the charity’s Director of Operations. In addition to match participation, the week-long visit is to include a training program for local young blind players who are interested in improving their cricket skills.



The return trip would not have been possible without the help of a company called Dial a Flight, who have been hugely supportive of the charity and its development work overseas. Cricket for Change have expressed their gratitude for assistance given by Dialaflight, as the visit to Barbados would not have been feasible otherwise.



Cricket for Change’s goals are ambitious; they aim to help young people to develop themselves through cricket, and place the emphasis on future employability, so that the visually impaired can have an excellent quality of life and find jobs that they genuinely enjoy. The charity hires staff that are experienced, skilled mentors and role models, and set up specific programs which are aimed at younger people who are believed to be at a disadvantage. They do their utmost to ensure that these younger people make the most of their education, stay out of trouble and eventually secure employment. They also monitor the social impact that they have, and ask for feedback, so that they can continually improve upon the support that they provide.



About Dialaflight

